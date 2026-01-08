Violence erupts during anti-encroachment drive at Turkman Gate; five cops injured

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished illegal encroachments adjoining the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque near Turkman Gate in the early hours of Wednesday, following late-night stone pelting on Delhi Police and civic officials, an incident that left several police personnel injured and led to multiple arrests. The action was carried out pursuant to directions of the Delhi High Court, which had refused to grant interim relief against the demolition.

The anti-encroachment drive began around 1–1:30 am near Ramlila Maidan, much ahead of its scheduled start time of 8 am, with the deployment of heavy police security. Officials said nearly 30 bulldozers reached the area to remove structures surrounding a 0.195-acre tract of land housing a dargah and the mosque, both of which remained untouched. The structures demolished included a baraat ghar, a dispensary, a diagnostic centre, a banquet hall and two two-storey boundary walls. MCD officials said around 36,000 square feet of encroached area was cleared during the drive.

The demolition followed an MCD order dated December 22, 2025, declaring that structures beyond 0.195 acre were unauthorised and liable for removal. The civic body maintained that neither the managing committee of Masjid Syed Faiz Illahi nor the Delhi Waqf Board produced documentary evidence establishing ownership or lawful possession beyond the leased area. The mosque’s managing committee, however, claimed the structure was more than a century old and registered as Waqf property.

To maintain order, the area was divided into nine supervision zones, each overseen by an Additional DCP-rank officer. Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said, “The entire area was meticulously divided into nine zones, each placed under the supervision of an officer of the rank of additional deputy commissioner of police. Adequate deployment of police force was made at all sensitive points.” He added that prior to the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to prevent unrest.

Despite these arrangements, tensions escalated when a crowd gathered at the site and allegedly resorted to stone pelting. Police sources said the trouble broke out after a social media post claimed that the mosque was being demolished. Soon after, several people gathered and some pelted stones and glass bottles at police personnel and MCD workers. Around 100–150 people were present at the site, police said, adding that while most dispersed after being persuaded, some created a ruckus.

In a statement, Delhi Police said tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan said, “Stones were pelted at police personnel during the night. Minimal force was used to push back the crowd, and normalcy was restored shortly thereafter.” He added that CCTV footage, ground visuals, body-worn camera recordings and drone footage were being examined to identify those involved. Videos circulating locally showed bulldozers and earth-movers carrying out demolition work under heavy police presence. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes and were given medical treatment before being discharged. Police said five persons, including a juvenile, were taken into custody, while 10–15 others were detained. Those arrested were identified as Kashif, Kaif, Areeb, Adnan, Sameer, Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Hamid (30) and a 17-year-old boy, as investigations continued across cases. Police said masks used to hide identities were recovered and images of other suspects had been obtained.

An FIR was registered at Chandni Mahal Police Station under sections 221, 132, 121, 191(2), 191(3), 223(A), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. A dedicated team from the Special Staff has been tasked with tracing others allegedly involved, while Section 144 was imposed in the vicinity.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood termed the incident “unfortunate” and warned that violence would not be tolerated. “Obstructing or disrupting work being carried out within the framework of law is completely unacceptable,” he said, adding, “I want to clearly state that the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque is completely safe. There is no arbitrariness or mala fide intent on the part of the government in this matter.” He also appealed to people not to fall prey to provocation.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh defended the action, stating that the MCD was merely enforcing court directions and alleged that misinformation had fuelled unrest. Police officials said normalcy was largely restored by morning and reiterated that the mosque remained unaffected, asserting that the Delhi Police remains committed to enforcing court orders “in a lawful, professional and sensitive manner” while ensuring peace in the area.