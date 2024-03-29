Violence against Christians raised in 'Good Friday' prayers in Kerala

Violence against Christians in Manipur and other parts of India was raised during the special prayers on the occasion of 'Good Friday' at the St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral here by Latin Catholic metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto.

Netto said that Christians in various parts of the country, especially in Manipur and north India, were being subjected to "cruelty and violence by dark forces" and alleged that there was no effective intervention against it by the authorities.

"So, there is a need to take steps against such evil powers," he said.

Auxiliary Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil of the Archeparchy of Changanacherry under the Syro Malabar Catholic Church, as part of his prayers on the occasion, said fear weakens man and it is easier to subjugate a person who is scared.

He said that if even one person in a country lives in fear, it should be seen as a failure of the nation.

The Christian community in Kerala observed 'Good Friday' in accordance with traditional customs and beliefs by shunning all luxuries and physical comforts and attending special prayers in churches.

Devotees congregated in large numbers in churches since morning to take part in various rituals to remember the sufferings undergone by Jesus Christ 2000 years ago and his crucifixion.

Hundreds of people walked bearing wooden crosses commemorating the final moments of Christ as part of the 'Way of Cross' processions held under the aegis of various churches, including the Latin Archdiocese here.

The Malayattoor hills in Ernakulam district, atop which the famed St Thomas church is located, there was a massive rush of devotees of all ages and from other states with many of them carrying wooden crosses of various sizes.

Some devotees carried huge wooden crosses as a group, while others, including children, were seen carrying smaller crosses as they trudged up the hill which is believed to have been visited by Apostle St Thomas in AD 52.

Besides regulars, who had been coming to the Malayattoor hills for years, there were also many first timers.

It was observed as a day of prayer and penitence in traditional Christian families in the state who avoided all worldly comforts to mark the day remembering the sufferings of the Christ.

Cutting across denominations, 'Good Friday' services were held in the majority of churches in the southern state.