Vinesh Phogat, others accuse WFI chief of sexual harassment

The Sports ministry has sought a response from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) “within the next 72 hours” after top wrestlers, including Olympian Vinesh Phogat, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, alleged gross misconduct by the sports body’s coaches and president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, said that “national coaches molested female wrestlers over the years and were given death threats by WFI officials.” She along with other top Indian wrestlers took part in a massive protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. The wrestlers have called for the removal of the WFI president from the post.

The Centre, in a statement, has made it clear that if the WFI does not respond in the next three days, the Sports ministry “will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.”

“Taking cognizance of the protest staged by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medalists, in Delhi today and a press conference in which wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, the Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made. In its communication to WFI, the Ministry has stated that “since the matter pertains to the well-being of athletes, the Ministry has taken a very serious view of the matter,” the Continued on P4