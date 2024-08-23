Vinesh alleges wrestlers’ security withdrawn; cops respond

New Delhi: A controversy erupted Thursday when Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused the Delhi Police of withdrawing security for female wrestlers set to testify against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The allegation came just a day before the scheduled court appearance, raising concerns about witness safety in this high-profile sexual harassment case.



Phogat took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice her concern, stating: “Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court.” Her post quickly garnered attention, prompting a response from law enforcement.

The Delhi Police swiftly denied the accusation, clarifying that there had been no intentional withdrawal of security. Instead, they explained that a miscommunication had occurred during a planned handover of security responsibilities to the Haryana Police, as the wrestlers primarily reside in that state. The Deputy Commissioner of Police for New Delhi stated: “The assigned Delhi Police PSOs misunderstood this decision and got delayed in reporting today. The situation has been rectified. Security cover continues.”

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP leader and former WFI chief, faces allegations of sexual exploitation from multiple wrestlers. The Delhi Police had previously filed a chargesheet against Singh following an FIR lodged earlier in the investigation.

The controversy took a legal turn when three wrestlers, represented by senior advocate Rebecca John, filed applications in a Delhi court claiming their security had been withdrawn on Wednesday night. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot responded by issuing an interim order directing the immediate reinstatement of security for at least one female wrestler scheduled to testify on Friday.

The court emphasised the importance of ensuring witness safety, stating: “As an interim measure to ensure the safety of the complainant/victim... the DCP concerned is directed to make immediate and appropriate arrangements for her security until her deposition is complete and until further orders from this court.” The magistrate also requested a detailed report from the police regarding the reasons behind the alleged security withdrawal.