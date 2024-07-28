Viksit states will make Viksit Bharat, says PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Viksit Bharat@2047 is the ambition of every Indian. Addressing the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, PM Modi said that States can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people. He said, this decade is of changes, technological and geo-political and also of opportunities. The Prime Minister said, India should grab these opportunities and make the policies conducive for international investments. He said, this is the stepping stone for progress to make India a developed nation. Modi said, the country is moving in the right direction and it has defeated once in a hundred years pandemic. He said, the countrymen are full of enthusiasm and confidence.

The Prime Minister said, the dreams of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 can be fulfilled with the combined effort of all States, adding that Viksit states will make Viksit Bharat. India is a youthful country and it is a huge attraction for the entire world because of its workforce. He said the aim is to make the youth a skilled and employable workforce. The Prime Minister said the government’s emphasis is on skill, research, innovation and job based knowledge is necessary for making Viksit Bharat @ 2047. The Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. PM Modi who is also the Chairman of NITI Aayog chaired the meeting. Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union ministers as ex-officio members and special invitees, and the Vice Chairman, Suman Bery and Members of NITI Aayog attended the meeting. The theme of this year’s meeting was ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, with a central focus on making India a developed nation.

The Governing Council Meeting discussed the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat @2047. The meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and State Governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions. The meeting also saw detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047. NITI Aayog has said that India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy with GDP crossing five trillion dollars and aspirations to reach a 30 trillion dollar economy by 2047. Achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will require a collaborative approach between the Centre and State governments. The 9th Governing Council Meeting aims to create a roadmap for this vision, fostering teamwork between the Centre and the States as Team India. The Governing Council of NITI Aayog also focused on the recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries which was held in December last year.