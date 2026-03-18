Vijay says TVK belongs to 'People's team', 'no alliance' with NDA

Chennai: Avoiding directly naming the NDA, TVK chief Vijay on Wednesday dismissed as "false campaign" claims of "alliance talks" for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The actor-politician asserted that the TVK belongs to the 'people's team,' and dismissed allegations that his party functioned as a "B-Team," for a dominant party.

However, Vijay did not elaborate on who made that accusation, which he said began with the founding of the party in 2024.

Addressing an Iftar event at Mamallapuram near here, Vijay said when other "defamatory attempts" did not succeed, rivals launched a false campaign claiming that TVK would choose the alliance path for the polls.

Against this background, the cadres may have been confused due to claims that TVK may go in for an alliance, he said.

Hence, he declared: "We are firm on the stand that the government will be led by us (following a big win in the polls); there will be no compromise on secular, social justice principles."

That there will be no compromises was spelt out clearly in the party's first conference itself held at Vikravandi. "Hence, do not believe any defamatory content. By God's grace, we can achieve our target," he said.

Vijay's declaration on full commitment to secularism is seen as a clear hint that TVK will not align with the NDA for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

For the past about 5-6 days, claims have been doing the rounds that TVK would align with the NDA. It was claimed that the 'successful Jana Sena-TDP model of Andhra Pradesh,' was being attempted in Tamil Nadu and that Vijay would be the Deputy CM like Pawan Kalyan.

While TVK leaders, including CTR Nirmal Kumar, have already ruled out an alliance possibility with the NDA, this is the first time Vijay himself is dropping clear hints that there would not be any alliance with the AIADMK-BJP combine.

According to TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, his party was "offered the chief minister ship for 2.5 years and 90 Assembly seats," out of 234 segments in the state.

Arjuna had said that his party would not 'bow before Delhi,' seen as a pointer to the BJP.

It is speculated that the '2.5 years CM offer was only from the BJP, ' a key constituent of the NDA, as the AIADMK had repeatedly denied holding talks with Vijay's party to forge an alliance.

While DMK supporters had claimed that TVK was "BJP's B-Team," BJP leader K Annamalai had attacked TVK as "DMK's B-Team," and the saffron party leader had also alleged a "secret project" of the ruling DMK to retain power in the state.