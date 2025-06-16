Vijay Rupani’s mortal remains to be flown to Rajkot today, Gujarat observes 1-day state mourning

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has declared a day of mourning on Monday in honour of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose mortal remains were identified after a DNA test. The last rites will be conducted in Rajkot. Rupani’s mortal remains will be handed over to his family soon. His final rites will be performed in Rajkot at 5.00 p.m. with full state honours. Following the confirmation of DNA results, Rupani’s family is en route from Gandhinagar to Rajkot.

His body will be taken to his residence in Prakash Society, where arrangements have already been made for public viewing. Union Minister Parshottam Rupala visited the Rupani family in Gandhinagar on Sunday evening to offer his condolences. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed the identification through a post on X, stating that Vijay Rupani’s DNA sample had matched on Sunday at 11:10 a.m., confirming his death in the crash. His mortal remains are being transported to Rajkot for the funeral. Dr Rajnish Patel, Medical Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, addressed the press and shared key updates. “Out of the bodies brought to Civil Hospital from the crash site, 92 DNA matches have been confirmed. However, due to duplications in samples, the actual number of distinct individuals is 87. So far, 47 bodies have been handed over to their families.”

Efforts continue at the crash site, which has been sealed off for investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Recovery teams recently retrieved the second black box from the cockpit, which could provide critical insights into the cause of the crash. The death toll in the tragic Air India plane crash that occurred on June 12 in Ahmedabad has risen to 270, including those who were killed on the ground. Rupani was on the Air India flight 171, belonging to the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet, which crashed on June 12, within seconds after take-off. 242 passengers and crew members were on board the flight en route to London from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. All, except a British national, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, were killed as the plane crashed into the hostel building of the BJ Medical College.