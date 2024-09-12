Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes at 72 after prolonged illness

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said. He was 72. Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support. According to the sources, the veteran leader died at 3.05 pm.

The CPI(M) had said in a statement on Tuesday that the 72-year-old leader was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, Delhi. Yechury was admitted to the hospital on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.