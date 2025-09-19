‘Very close to India and PM Modi’: Trump after repeated criticism over Russian oil

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Thursday highlighted his close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling a softer stance on India even as he criticised European nations for continuing to buy oil from Russia. Speaking to reporters in the UK after a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump underlined his personal rapport with Modi, noting a recent phone call on the Indian leader’s birthday.

“I am very close to India, I am very close to the PM of India. I spoke to him the other day and wished him a Happy Birthday. We have a very good relationship,” Trump said, adding that Modi had issued a “beautiful statement” in response. Just two days earlier, Trump had posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, appreciating Modi’s efforts and acknowledging his support in seeking an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump’s remarks came as he criticised European nations for purchasing Russian oil, arguing that such actions undermine efforts to isolate Moscow.

He also referenced his past tariffs, pointing out that China is currently paying a “very large tariff” to the United States. “I’m willing to do other things — but not when the people that I’m fighting for are buying oil from Russia,” he said. Trump suggested that lowering global oil prices could compel Russia to “settle” and exit the Ukraine conflict.

The US President’s comments were made during a state visit to the UK, which included a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a state banquet, and the signing of a significant US-UK science and technology agreement.

The renewed cordiality between Trump and Modi comes amid the resumption of India-US trade talks, which the Indian government described as “positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal.” Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for his birthday wishes, said India is committed to “taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.”

Relations between the two nations had cooled after Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods, but recent developments suggest a thaw in ties. Analysts note that the combination of personal diplomacy between the two leaders and renewed trade discussions could pave the way for more stable economic and strategic cooperation in the coming months.