Veg thali dearer by 8% in April, non-veg meal cheaper: Report

Mumbai: According to a report released on Wednesday, the escalating prices of onions and tomatoes have led to an almost 8 per cent increase in the average cost of a vegetarian thali in April.



However, the cost of a non-vegetarian meal saw a decline, primarily due to a decrease in broiler prices, as per the monthly “Roti Rice Rate” report by Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis.

The report highlights that the cost of a vegetarian thali, comprising roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes, and potatoes), rice, dal, curd, and salad, rose to Rs 27.4 per plate in April from Rs 25.4 in the same period last year. It also marginally exceeded the March 2024 price of Rs 27.3.

The overall increase in the price of the vegetarian thali is attributed to significant hikes in onion (41 per cent), tomato (40 per cent), potato (38 per cent), rice (14 per cent), and pulses (20 per cent).

However, the report notes that prices of cumin, chili, and vegetable oil witnessed declines of 40 per cent, 31 per cent, and 10 per cent, respectively, mitigating further escalation in thali costs.

In contrast, the non-vegetarian thali, which includes the same ingredients except for dal, replaced by chicken, experienced a decrease in price to Rs 56.3 in April compared to Rs 58.9 in the same period last year. However, it was higher than the March 2024 price of Rs 54.9 per thali.

A significant factor contributing to the decline in the cost of the non-vegetarian thali on a year-on-year basis is the 12 per cent drop in broiler prices, which carry a 50 per cent weightage in the overall price.

However, compared to March, the price of the non-vegetarian thali increased by 3 per cent due to a 4 per cent rise in broiler prices, driven by heightened demand and increased input costs, according to the report.