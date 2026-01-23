Vande Mataram to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Thirty tableaux to trace India’s journey on Kartavya Path

New Delhi: As many as 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services, will roll down Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026, offering a wide-ranging visual account of India’s cultural heritage, freedom struggle and the country’s contemporary journey towards self-reliance.



The tableaux will be presented around the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The display is designed to combine the commemoration of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram with portrayals of India’s development across sectors, linking progress with tradition, innovation and unity in diversity.

Among the state and union territory tableaux, Assam will feature Asharikandi, the terracotta craft village known for traditional pottery and artistry. Chhattisgarh will highlight “The Mantra of Freedom – Vande Mataram”, aligning its tableau closely with the larger theme of the parade. Gujarat’s presentation will focus on swadeshi and self-reliance, mapping the idea of freedom to the push for domestic strength. Himachal Pradesh will portray “Dev Bhoomi, Veer Bhoomi”, capturing the state’s spiritual identity as well as its association with bravery and service. Jammu and Kashmir will present its handicrafts and folk dances, bringing attention to its artisans and performance traditions. Kerala will highlight the Water Metro project and its achievement of 100 per cent digital literacy, projecting a model of an Aatmanirbhar Kerala contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Maharashtra will celebrate Ganeshotsav as a symbol of self-reliance, reflecting the role of community-driven cultural practice as well as social cohesion.

Manipur’s tableau will trace a path “from agricultural fields to international markets”, describing a shift from primary production to wider participation in trade and prosperity. Nagaland will showcase the Hornbill Festival, linking cultural pride to tourism and economic self-reliance. Odisha will present “Soil to Silicon: Rooted in Tradition, Rising with Innovation”, portraying a balance of heritage and technology-led growth.

Puducherry will focus on its craft and cultural heritage, along with the vision of Auroville. Rajasthan will highlight the Bikaner gold art tradition, also known as Usta art, featuring intricate craftsmanship from the desert region. Tamil Nadu will present “Mantra of Prosperity: Self-Reliant India”, while Uttar Pradesh will depict the culture of Bundelkhand, reflecting local history and traditions. West Bengal will recall Bengal’s contribution to the freedom movement, linking the parade’s themes to the country’s political and cultural awakening during the independence struggle. Madhya Pradesh will pay tribute to Punyashlok Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, remembered for administrative reforms and welfare initiatives. Punjab will commemorate the 350th year of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, highlighting sacrifice and resilience as part of the national story.

The line-up of tableaux from Ministries, Departments and Services will reflect national security, resilience, culture and development. Air Headquarters will present a veteran tableau, focusing on nation-building through war and service. Naval Headquarters will depict “Samudra Se Samriddhi”, portraying maritime strength as a pathway to national prosperity. The Department of Military Affairs will roll out a tri-services tableau on Operation Sindoor with the message “Victory through Jointness”, presenting the combined operational strength of the three services.

The Ministry of Culture will present “Vande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation”, anchoring the commemoration of the national song in a broader cultural narrative. The Department of School Education and Literacy will highlight the National Education Policy 2020, describing its role in advancing Indian school education on the path to a Viksit Bharat. The Ministry of AYUSH will present “AYUSH ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra”, reflecting healthcare systems rooted in Indian knowledge traditions. Two tableaux from the Ministry of Home Affairs will carry separate themes. Through NDMA and NDRF, the Ministry will mark “Bhuj Earthquake: 25 Years of Resilience”, reflecting institutional preparedness and the strengthening of disaster response mechanisms since the 2001 earthquake.

Through the Bureau of Police Research and Development, the Ministry will present a tableau centred on the Jan Kendrit Nyay Pranali and the enactment of three new criminal laws in 2023: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These legislations are set to come into effect from July 1, 2024. The tableau will present the reform agenda under the motto “Moving from Punishment towards Justice”, describing the shift towards time-bound, victim-centric and technology-enabled justice delivery.

The tableau design shows three law books placed atop the newly formed Parliament, indicating the government’s stated commitment to constitutionalism and democracy along with modernisation of criminal law. The central portion highlights an operational overhaul through scientific inquiry and technology applications. A forensic expert is shown investigating a crime scene while a police officer uses the e-Sakshya app for digital evidence collection. An LED display in the tableau is set to illustrate technological developments built into the system, including digital evidence capture through e-Sakshya, fingerprint comparison through the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System and virtual court through Nyay Shruti. A fingerprint van forms part of the imagery, signalling faster access to forensic support at crime scenes for more accurate and transparent evidence collection.

In another section, a female officer is depicted managing an interdisciplinary control room, intended to reflect speedy action, time-bound justice and the use of enabling technologies including CCTV cameras. The background displays law books in multiple languages, pointing to accessibility and inclusion. The tableau also shows disciplined police personnel and forensic experts, along with a larger presence of women officers, mirroring the inclusive thrust of the new laws.

Other Ministries are also set to highlight key national priorities. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through CPWD will commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will present “Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti”, aimed at narrating the national story through tradition and contemporary vision. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj will showcase the SVAMITVA scheme, projecting self-reliant panchayats as a foundation of a prosperous and self-reliant India.