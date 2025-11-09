Vande Mataram row: Cong cites CWC statement of 1937, says PM 'insulted' Tagore

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on Narendra Modi over the Vande Mataram row, the Congress on Sunday claimed the prime minister has "insulted" the Congress Working Committee of 1937, which issued a statement on the song, as also Rabindranath Tagore.

The opposition party demanded an apology from PM Modi over the issue and asserted that he should fight his political battles on current issues of daily concern.

The Congress' attack came after the prime minister said on Friday that important stanzas of "Vande Mataram" were dropped in 1937, which sowed the seeds of partition, and asserted that such a "divisive mindset" is still a challenge for the country.

Modi had made the comments after inaugurating the year-long commemoration of "Vande Mataram" to mark 150 years of the national song.

Hitting out, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister insulting the Congress Working Committee and Tagore is shocking but not surprising "since the RSS had played no role in our freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi".

In a post on X, he said, "The Congress Working Committee met in Kolkata, October 26-November 1, 1937. Those present included Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sarojini Naidu, J B Kripalani, Bhulabhai Desai, Jamnalal Bajaj, Narendra Deva, and others."

The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi Volume 66, page 46, reveals that on October 28, 1937, the CWC issued a statement on Vande Mataram, and this statement had been profoundly influenced by Rabindranath Tagore and his advice, he said on X.

"The prime minister has insulted this CWC as well as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. That he should have done so is shocking but not surprising since the RSS had played no role in our freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi," Ramesh said.

The prime minister should fight his current political battles on current issues that are of daily concern to crores of Indians who worry about their present and future, he said.

"His economic policies have sharpened inequalities. Unemployment has scaled new highs. Investment momentum has been lost. His foreign policy has collapsed. He stands thoroughly exposed. And all he does is abuse and defame India's first Prime Minister (Jawaharlal Nehru)," Ramesh said.

The Congress general secretary shared screenshots of the statement of the CWC on X.

"Gradually, the use of the first two stanzas of the (Vande Mataram) song spread to other provinces, and a certain national significance began to attach to them. The rest of the song was very seldom used and is even now known by few people. These two stanzas described in tender language the beauty of the motherland and the abundance of her gifts," the CWC statement of 1937 said.

There was absolutely nothing in them to which objection could be taken from the religious or any other point of view, it said.

"'There is nothing in these stanzas to which anyone can take exception. The other stanzas of the song are little known and hardly ever sung. They contain certain allusions and a religious ideology which may not be in keeping with the ideology of other religious groups in India," the statement had said.

"Taking all things into consideration, therefore the Committee recommend that wherever the Bande Mataram is sung at national gatherings only the first two stanzas should be sung, with perfect freedom to the organisers to sing any other song of an unobjectionable character, in addition to, or in the place of, the Bande Mataram song," the statement had said.

But while there can be no question about the place that Vande Mataram has come to occupy in national life, the same cannot be said as to the other songs, the CWC had said in 1937.

"People have adopted songs of their choice, irrespective of merit. An authentic collection has long been felt as a desideratum. The Committee therefore appoints a sub-committee consisting of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Narendra Dev, to examine all current national songs that may be sent to it and those who are so inclined are invited to send their compositions to this sub-committee," it had said.

The sub-committee will, out of the songs so received, submit to the Working Committee the collection that it may choose to recognise as being worthy of finding a place in a collection of national songs, the CWC had said.

"Only such songs as are composed in simple Hindustani or can be adapted to it, and have a rousing and inspiring tune, will be accepted by the sub-committee for examination. The sub-committee shall consult and take the advice of poet Rabindranath Tagore," it had said.

On Saturday, Ramesh shared screenshots of pages 110-112 from volume 4 of the authoritative biography in Bengali of Tagore titled Rabindra Jibani by Prabhat Kumar Mukhopadhyay, published by Visva Bharati in 1994.

"The master distorian of a PM must render an apology. He has insulted our founding fathers, and most of all Tagore himself," Ramesh had said.

The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Modi on Friday after he attacked the party over the dropping of stanzas from "Vande Mataram" in 1937, saying Tagore himself had suggested that the first two stanzas of the song be adopted, and it was "shameful" of the PM to accuse the Nobel laureate of harbouring a divisive ideology.

According to various accounts, a truncated version of "Vande Mataram", keeping only the first two of the six original stanzas, was chosen as the national song in 1937 by the Congress after a panel recommended its adoption.

According to excerpts from the book, screenshots of which were shared by Ramesh on X, "Upon being consulted, Rabindranath Tagore's advice was threefold. While the first two stanzas were entirely acceptable to Rabindranath, he could not sympathise with the sentiments in the latter stanzas."

In a letter to Nehru, Tagore wrote, "To me, the spirit of tenderness and devotion expressed in its first portion, the emphasis it gave to beautiful and beneficent aspects of our motherland made a special appeal, so much so that I found no difficulty in dissociating it from the rest of the poem and from those portions of the book of which it is a part, with all the sentiments of which, brought up as I was in the monotheistic ideals of my father, I could have no sympathy."

Later on Sunday, Ramesh shared an article by Semanti Ghosh in Anandabazar Patrika, which "debunks and exposes the PM's lies on Nehru and 'Vande Mataram'".

It explains how and why Rabindranath Tagore was responsible for "Vande Mataram" becoming the national song, Ramesh said.

"The PM must apologise to the people of West Bengal especially, and to the nation as well. The author herself is a daughter of one of the famous poets of West Bengal, Shankha Ghosh," the Congress leader said.