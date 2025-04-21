Vance begins India visit with focus on trade, security and bilateral ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold formal talks with visiting US Vice President J D Vance on Monday, with the discussions expected to cover key topics such as bilateral trade, tariff concerns, regional security, and overall strategic cooperation. The meeting will be followed by a dinner hosted by Modi at his official residence, officials familiar with the arrangements said.

Vice President Vance will be accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — on his first official visit to India. The Vance family is scheduled to land at Delhi’s Palam airbase at 10 am on April 21, beginning a four-day tour across several Indian cities.

A senior Union Cabinet minister will receive the American delegation upon arrival. According to Indian government officials, the visiting dignitaries will stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton during their time in Delhi.

The timing of the visit comes amid renewed trade talks between India and the United States, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a temporary tariff regime that affected around 60 countries, including India. Negotiations are currently underway to finalise a bilateral trade agreement addressing tariffs and market access, officials on both sides have confirmed.

Upon arrival, the Vance family is scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple. They may also stop by a crafts market featuring traditional Indian handicrafts, sources said.

The delegation accompanying Vice President Vance reportedly includes senior officials from the Pentagon and the US State Department. His meetings with Indian leadership are expected to explore new opportunities to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

At 6:30 pm Monday, Prime Minister Modi will receive Vice President Vance and his family at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The official talks are expected to include key members of the Indian delegation, such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

A government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Both sides are looking forward to constructive discussions. There is an understanding that the trade dialogue must progress swiftly, considering recent developments.”

After the official engagements in Delhi, the Vances will leave for Jaipur on Monday night. They are expected to stay at the historic Rambagh Palace, a former royal residence turned luxury hotel.

On April 22, Vice President Vance will visit the UNESCO-listed Amer Fort, a 16th-century hilltop fortification near Jaipur. Later in the day, he is scheduled to address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre, where he will speak on the evolving India-US relationship during the Trump administration. Attendees will include diplomats, Indian government officials, academics, and foreign policy analysts.

An Indian official involved in the preparations noted, “The Vice President is expected to provide a broad perspective on the strategic roadmap between New Delhi and Washington under the current US administration.”

On April 23, the Vice President and his family will travel to Agra, where they are set to visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air cultural centre showcasing Indian arts and crafts. The family is scheduled to return to Jaipur later that day.

The delegation will conclude its India visit on April 24, departing from Jaipur for the United States.

Vance is arriving in India after wrapping up an official trip to Italy. His visit to India marks a continued effort by both countries to deepen their diplomatic and economic ties amid a shifting global trade environment.