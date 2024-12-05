Vaishnaw inspects advanced track monitoring system, says it will improve trackmen’s life

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected an advanced Integrated Track Monitoring System and Road cum Rail Inspection Vehicle on Thursday at New Delhi railway station.

Vaishnaw said that the Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS) will be made available across all railway zones for comprehensive track monitoring.

“This initiative aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of the railway network by leveraging advanced technology to improve track inspections and maintenance,” Vaishnaw added.

During the inspection, Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board; Naveen Gulati, Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board; Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway (NR), and other senior officials were also present.

In a statement, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, NR, said that the railway minister emphasized the importance of utilizing modern technology to improve the lives of trackmen, the personnel responsible for track maintenance.

"He stated that with the use of ITMS and RCRIV, trackmen will now have access to accurate, real-time data, which will make their job easier, safer, and more efficient," Upadhyay said.

According to Upadhyay, ITMS is a system installed on board the Track Recording Car (TRC) with capability to record track parameters and monitor the track in the speed range of 20-200kmph.

“Integrated Track Monitoring Systems combine various technologies to monitor and measure railway track parameters, ensuring safe and efficient rail operations,” he said.

According to the statement, these systems are particularly helpful to officials working on track maintenance as they provide real time alerts through SMS and e-mail for locations of bad spots requiring urgent track attention.

“The Road cum Rail Inspection Vehicle (RCRIV) has been modified from the Tata Yodha model with two iron wheels (750 mm diameter) at the rear and two iron wheels (250 mm diameter) at the front. Additionally, it has three cameras that will record the track, the recording backup of which will be about 15 days,” Upadhyay said.