V Naidu, Chiranjeevi among five awarded Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi, Sulabh International founder late Bindeshwar Pathak, first woman judge of Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama were among 132 eminent persons awarded Padma awards on Thursday.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu from Taiwan, BJP veteran Ram Naik, actor late Vijaykanth, singer Usha Uthup and philanthropist Kiran Nadar were also awarded the coveted civilian awards on the eve of 75th Republic Day, according to an official statement.

The government already announced on Tuesday that it would confer the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, on two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur posthumously.

Among the Padma awardees, 34 are unsung heroes including India’s first woman elephant mahout Parbati Baruah, famous as “Hasti Kanya”, tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram’s largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj.

Five eminent persons who were awarded country’s second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan included Naidu, Bali, Chiranjeevi, Pathak and Bharat Natyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam.

Padma Bhushan was awarded to 17 prominent persons including Beevi, Cama, Chakraborty, Young, Vijaykanth, Uthup, Naik, Group Editor and CEO of Gujarati newspaper Janmabhoomi Kundan Vyas, veteran actor and director Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo, former Union health minister CP Thakur and BJP leader Olanchery Rajagopal.

Tennis player Rohan Bopanna, Nadar, hockey player Harbinder Singh, professional squash player Joshna Chinappa, first person of Indian origin elected to the Parliament of Papua New Guinea Sasindran Muthuvel, and banker Kalpana Morparia are among 110 personalities awarded Padma Shri.

Rabindra Sangeet exponent from Bangladesh Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, 100-year French Yoga Teacher Charlotte Chopin, singer Surendra Mohan Mishra have been given Padma Shri.

“Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year,” the statement said.

It said President Droupadi Murmu has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 30 women and eight persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and nine posthumous awardees.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors. May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work.”

Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Modi has “rationalized” the Padma Awards ceremony to make it a platform to appreciate individuals setting pioneering examples for social change.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to the change makers of our society who have been selected for the Padma Awards for their distinguished contributions to different fields,” Shah said on X. “The individuals conferred with the Padma Awards have not only created brilliant examples for others to follow but also have elevated the pride of the nation with their service,” he said