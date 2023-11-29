Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Survivors on way to AIIMS-Rishikesh for check-up

Workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel left the community health centre here on Wednesday afternoon and were being airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for a check-up, officials said.

Forty-one workers were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi after a gruelling 17-day operation that culminated on Tuesday evening.

The workers were kept under medical observation at a health centre in Chinyalisaur after their evacuation.