Uttarakhand: Kharge to launch Cong poll campaign from Dehradun

Dehradun: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting here on Sunday and launch the party's campaign in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



Senior party leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat said Kharge is travelling across the country and "We are grateful that he has chosen Uttarakhand to give his call for a change.

"Justice is what Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is all about. The party president's programme is a part of it," he said on Saturday.

"All sections of society are asking for justice, be it women, unemployed youths or farmers."

Kharge's meeting will be held in the Bannu School ground in the Race Course area.

The party had sought the district administration's permission to hold the public meeting on the Parade ground but it was not allowed as the venue has been renovated as part of the Dehradun Smart City project and no major public programmes are being held to protect it.

The Congress alleged that it was the BJP government's conspiracy to sabotage the party's programmes throughout the country as "was evident in the manner Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra was disrupted in Assam".

There are five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, all currently held by the the ruling BJP.