Uttarakhand govt to implement Uniform Civil Code today

Dehradun: In a landmark move, Uttarakhand is set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday, becoming the first state in independent India to enforce such a law. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the completion of all preparations, including approval of implementation rules and training of officials.

“The Uniform Civil Code will bring uniformity in society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens,” Dhami stated. He described the UCC as Uttarakhand’s contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a developed, harmonious, and self-reliant nation.

The implementation of the UCC fulfils a major promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2022 assembly elections, which saw the party return to power for a second consecutive term. Dhami had attributed the historic mandate to the BJP’s commitment to passing the UCC.

As one of his first decisions after assuming office in March 2022, Dhami’s government formed an expert committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to draft the law.

The panel, after 18 months of consultations with various sections of society, submitted a comprehensive four-volume draft to the state government in February 2024. The state assembly swiftly passed the legislation, and it received the President’s assent in March 2024.

“We are celebrating 2025 as the silver jubilee year of statehood for Uttarakhand. Implementing the UCC is a significant milestone in this journey,” Dhami remarked on New Year’s Day. “The Gangotri of UCC will spring from Uttarakhand and spread to the rest of the country.”

The Uniform Civil Code Act will govern marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, setting equal marriageable age for men and women and standardising procedures across religions.

It bans polygamy and the practice of ‘halala,’ while making marriage and live-in relationship registrations mandatory.

Doon University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, a member of the drafting panel, highlighted the UCC’s provisions aimed at promoting gender parity.

“The most remarkable features include equal rights in marriage, divorce, and succession; treating all children as legitimate; and regulating live-in relationships,” Dangwal said.

She added that the UCC simplifies will-making procedures and introduces a special provision for defence personnel, allowing them to create a “privileged will” even orally during active service.

The government has introduced online facilities to ensure citizens can register marriages without bureaucratic hurdles. “We’ve ensured a streamlined and accessible process for everyone,” Dangwal explained.

The UCC has already sparked interest in other BJP-ruled states like Assam, with leaders expressing the intention to use Uttarakhand’s model.

Dhami emphasised the importance of the initiative, saying, “This is not just a legal reform; it’s a step towards a more equitable and harmonious society.”