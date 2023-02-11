Uttarakhand governor gives consent to ordinance meant to curb use of unfair means in recruitment exams

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh has given his consent to an ordinance meant to prevent use of unfair means in recruitment examinations in the state.

With the governor's consent, the ordinance called the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) becomes a law.

Those indulging in or facilitating use of unfair means in recruitment examinations in Uttarakhand right from printing of question papers to publication of results will now be liable for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and paying a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

Their property made in this manner will also be confiscated.

It is the sternest anti-copying law in the country.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the governor for giving his consent to the ordinance.

"Now the anti-copying law will apply to all competitive examinations held in the state," Dhami said in a social media post.

"We are committed to root out the cheating mafia in the interests of the youth. My gratitude to the governor for giving his consent to the country's sternest anti-copying law so quickly," he said.

Dhami had given his approval to the promulgation of an ordinance to prevent the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations on Thursday.

The governor's consent to the ordinance was received late Friday night.

Several paper leak cases have rocked the state in recent months prompting unemployed youths to hit the streets in Dehradun over the past few days.