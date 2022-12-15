Uttar Pradesh Man Kills Tenant, For ₹1crore Dumps His Chopped Body Parts At 3 Locations

In a murder case that took over two months to unwind itself, the cops on December 14, arrested a man named Umesh Sharma from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district for allegedly murdering his tenant, Ankit Khokar, and chopping his body into pieces before throwing it in a canal

As per reports, the victim had recently sold his ancestral property in Baghpat and had acquired an amount of ₹ 1 crore, which happened to be the main motive behind the killing. A friend of the killer, named Parvesh, has also been arrested.



Ankit Khokar lived alone after the death of his parents, and was a PhD scholar enrolled with a university in Lucknow.

The police got involved when the victims complained of not being able to reach Ankit over phone for weeks. They further complained that after some time they had started receiving some messages from his number, but, they realized that the conversation style wasn't his, and that calls were still going unanswered.

Ankit Khokar had given a loan of ₹ 40 lakh to the now arrested land-lord, and whose wife he called 'sister' — told them she, too, did not know where he had gone.

According to the police the land-lord had strangled Ankit Khokar to death on October 6; he then chopped up the body into at least three parts with the help of a saw, and packed them up in an aluminum foil. He then dumped the parts in a canal at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, in the Mussoorie canal, and a part on an expressway. However, the parts are yet to be found.

According to Iraj Raja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad Rural. "He withdrew ₹ 20 lakh from the victim's accounts in batches using his ATM card. For more, he gave the card to his friend Pravesh and told him to make withdrawals in Uttarakhand. He also told him to take the victim's mobile phone with him to mislead investigations if and when he's reported missing,"