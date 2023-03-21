Uttar Pradesh court acquits BJP MLC in poll code violation case

A court here has acquitted BJP Legislative Council member Ravi Shankar Singh 'Pappu' in a nearly nine-year-old case relating to violation of election code.

The case was filed against him at the Khejuri police station on March 23, 2014, the counsel for the prosecution said on Tuesday. Pappu is the grandson of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar.

Judge of the MP-MLA court Tapasya Tripathi acquitted the MLC on Monday due to lack of evidence, the counsel said.

In the case registered by the police, it was alleged that Ravi Shankar Pappu, who was the BSP candidate from the Salempur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, had painted the party's election symbol on the building of the Government Junior High School, Baheri, for electioneering.