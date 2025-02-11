US visit to build on successes achieved in bilateral ties in Trump’s first term: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his three-day visit to France on Monday, marking the first leg of his two-nation tour, before heading to the United States. During his stay in France, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, engage in bilateral talks, and meet business leaders.

In his departure statement, Modi highlighted that his visit to the US would provide an opportunity to build upon the achievements made during President Donald Trump’s first term in strengthening Indo-US collaboration. “This visit will further cement India-USA friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors. I warmly recall working with President Trump during his first term and I am sure our talks will build on the ground covered then,” Modi stated on social media platform X.

Before his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10 to 12 at the invitation of President Macron. He expressed his enthusiasm for co-chairing the AI Action Summit, which will bring together world leaders and global technology CEOs to discuss the collaborative approach to artificial intelligence (AI) for innovation and the larger public good. “The bilateral segment of my visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron,” Modi said.

As part of the itinerary, Modi and Macron will travel to Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian consulate in France and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project. India is among the partner countries in this high-science initiative aimed at harnessing nuclear energy. Modi will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in World War I and II.

On Monday evening, Modi was scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace, which is expected to be attended by technology sector CEOs and other distinguished guests.

On Tuesday, the AI Action Summit will take place, followed by discussions between Modi and Macron in both restricted and delegation formats. The two leaders will also address the India-France CEO’s Forum, focusing on enhancing economic and trade cooperation.

The visit to Marseille on Wednesday includes a stop at the Mazargues War Cemetery and the inauguration of the Indian Consulate General. Later in the day, Modi and Macron will visit Cadarache, the site of the ITER project.

According to officials, this is Modi’s sixth visit to France, underscoring the strengthening of bilateral ties. Last year, India and France marked the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, which covers areas including defence, security, space, nuclear cooperation, trade, and economy. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during a briefing on February 7, emphasized that the relationship between the two nations is expanding into newer domains such as innovation, maritime security, counter-terrorism, renewable energy, and health cooperation.

Following his engagements in France, Modi will travel to the US for a two-day visit. He stated that this would be his first meeting with President Trump since his inauguration for a second term. “I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump,” Modi said in his departure statement, adding that the two leaders would work towards mutual benefit and shaping a better future globally.

India and the US have been strengthening cooperation in multiple areas, including technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. Modi expressed confidence that his discussions with Trump would help further elevate the India-US partnership.

Before his departure, the Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson shared a video highlighting Indo-French relations, stating, “PM @narendramodi will be heading to Paris to co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Take a look at the broad spectrum of India-France special relationship.”

Modi’s itinerary in the US will include high-level discussions with the American leadership, furthering cooperation on key bilateral and global issues. His visit comes at a time when both nations seek to bolster their strategic engagement across sectors.