US Vice Prez JD Vance, family arrives in India for landmark visit

New Delhi: US Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome on Monday morning. The Vances were received at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will travel to Jaipur and Agra during their four-day trip to India. On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vances after holding talks with the US Vice President. Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India. New Delhi and Washington are now holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to address a variety of issues, including tariff and market access.