US Vice President Vance leaves Pakistan after impasse in negotiations with Iran

Islamabad: US Vice President JD Vance boarded his government plane at 7:08 am local time in Islamabad, planning to depart Pakistan after he said that Iran declined to back down on developing a nuclear weapon.



That's according to a reporter travelling with Vance.



The war with Iran started at the end of February and the extensive talks ended after 21 hours. The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8 for negotiations.

