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US Vice President Vance leaves Pakistan after impasse in negotiations with Iran

BY PTI12 April 2026 1:30 PM IST
US Vice President Vance leaves Pakistan after impasse in negotiations with Iran
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Islamabad: US Vice President JD Vance boarded his government plane at 7:08 am local time in Islamabad, planning to depart Pakistan after he said that Iran declined to back down on developing a nuclear weapon.

That's according to a reporter travelling with Vance.

The war with Iran started at the end of February and the extensive talks ended after 21 hours. The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8 for negotiations.

PTI

PTI


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