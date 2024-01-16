US: Two Indian students found dead under suspicious circumstances

Amaravati/ Hyderabad: Recently, two students, one hailing from Wanaparthy in Telangana and the other from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, were found dead in their accommodation in Connecticut, United States, as reported by a family member on Monday.

The identified students are G Dinesh (22) from Wanaparthy, Telangana, and Nikesh (21) from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

Family members of the Telangana student are puzzled about the circumstances surrounding his death and that of his roommate.

“Dinesh’s friends, residing in a nearby room, called us on Saturday night, informing us about his and his roommate’s demise. We are completely unaware of the circumstances leading to his death,” stated Dinesh’s family members.

According to a family member, Dinesh commenced his higher studies in Hartford, Connecticut, on December 28, 2023, while Nikesh arrived a few days later. Interestingly, they became roommates due to their shared acquaintances.

A family representative mentioned that they have sought assistance from Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to repatriate Dinesh’s remains.

Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy has also offered support in bringing back Dinesh’s body, visiting the family members of the deceased student to provide comfort.

Furthermore, a family member revealed that they have had no contact with Nikesh’s family as both students had recently moved to the US.

Similarly, the Srikakulam district administration lacks information about Nikesh and his family, according to K Balaraju, Special Branch DSP of Srikakulam Police.

Expressing sorrow over the student’s demise, Wanaparthy MLA T Megha Reddy met with the deceased student’s family in Wanaparthy town to convey condolences.

The MLA communicated with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss the repatriation of the student’s body from the United States. The Chief Minister responded affirmatively, assuring that arrangements would be made to bring back the body to its native place. The MLA was informed that the student from Wanaparthy had departed for the US on December 28 of the previous year for higher studies.