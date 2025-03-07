MillenniumPost
US Supreme Court rejects 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay extradition to India

BY Agencies7 March 2025 9:15 AM IST
New York: The US Supreme Court has rejected Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s emergency application seeking a stay of his extradition to India. Rana, 64, is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. He had filed an “Emergency Application For Stay” with the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.

“Application…denied by Justice Kagan,” a note dated March 6, 2025 on the Supreme Court website says. The application was submitted to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Elena Kagan.

