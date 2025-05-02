US supports India’s right to defend itself, calls for de-escalation

NEW DELHI: As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the US on Thursday came out firmly in support of India’s right to defend itself and its fight against terrorism.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth dialled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reiterating the strong support of the US government in India’s fight against terrorism.

On his part, Singh told Hegseth that Pakistan has been “exposed” as a “rogue” state fuelling global terrorism and “destabilising” the region. The world can no longer turn a “blind eye” to terrorism, the Defence Minister said during the conversation, according to an official readout.

“The defence minister told the US Secretary of Defence that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations,” the readout issued by the Defence Ministry said.

It is important for the global community to “explicitly and unequivocally” condemn and “call out” such heinous acts of terrorism, the Defence Minister said.

The ministry said Hegseth called up Singh to express his “sympathies” and “condolences” for the tragic loss of 26 innocent civilian lives in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

The phone conversation between Hegseth and Singh came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio conveyed to Jaishankar his country’s commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism and also “encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” according to a US readout.

Citing “cross-border linkages” to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has vowed the harshest punishment for those involved in the strike.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week asserted that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack. In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an “act of war”.

The US Secretary of State also called on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Islamabad’s cooperation in investigating the “unconscionable” terror attack.

On his part, Jaishankar told Rubio that the perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice.

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar said on ‘X’ on Thursday.

“The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism,” US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

“He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” she said.

On Rubio’s phone talks with Sharif, Bruce said the Secretary encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate “tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia.”

As part of its diplomatic offensive, India on Thursday reached out to South Korea to apprise the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council about the Pahalgam terror attack and its cross-border linkages.

Jaishankar spoke to his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul and is understood to have conveyed India’s policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorists.

The external affairs minister has already spoken to his counterparts from eight other non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council.

Jaishankar’s phone conversations with foreign ministers of the non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council assume significance as Pakistan is also a member of the influential UN body for the 2025-26 period.

“Spoke with @FMChoTaeyul of South Korea this morning. Thanked him for RoK’s support and solidarity in light of Pahalgam terror attack. Underlined the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

The UN Security Council comprises 15 members, including the five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the US. It also has 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

In the last few days, India reached out to various world capitals apprising the nations about the “cross-border” links to the terror attack.

Several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also dialled PM Modi to condemn the attack.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Dutch PM Dick Schoof, US Vice President J D Vance, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli also spoke to PM Modi.

Over the past two days, diplomatic channels have been on an overdrive in support of de-escalation to avoid a full-blown confrontation between the two nuclear powers.

Jaishankar’s posts on X reveal that he has spoken with at least 24 leaders of states or their diplomats after the Pahalgam attack. A report said the government has received solidarity messages from over 130 countries.

In its diplomatic outreach, India has focused on the “cross-border link” to the terror attack by holding a meeting with diplomats and envoys of several countries soon after the carnage. The engagement was not just to mobilise support to pin Pakistan down on terrorism but to isolate the country in the global forums.