Trump says Iran deal possible by today, claims Tehran is negotiating

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he believes there is a “good chance” of making a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy bombing. “I think there is a good chance tomorrow (Monday), they are negotiating now,” the president told a Fox News journalist.



US-Israeli strikes hit an airport in southwestern Iran on Sunday. The state media reported that Shahid (Qasem) Soleimani International Airport was hit in an airstrike.

Trump on Sunday made new, expletive-laden threats to escalate strikes on Iran and its infrastructure if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline, after American forces rescued an aviator whose Iran-downed plane fell behind enemy lines.

A defiant Iran showed no sign of backing down, striking infrastructure targets in neighbouring Gulf Arab countries and challenging the US account of the rescue.

In a social media post, Trump promised strikes on Iran’s power plants and bridges and said the country would be “living in Hell” if the strait, a crucial waterway for global trade, isn’t opened to marine traffic by Tuesday. He ended with “Praise be to Allah.”

Trump has issued such deadlines before but extended them when mediators have claimed progress toward ending the war, which has killed thousands, shaken global markets, cut off key shipping routes and spiked fuel prices in just over five weeks. Meanwhile, a US Air Force officer whose jet was shot down in Iran hid in a mountain crevice and hiked up to 7,000 feet to evade the enemy before he was rescued by the American forces after a two-day “life-or-death” mission, the New York Times said. On Sunday, President Trump called an “amazing show of bravery and talent” by all the rescue operation for the pilot for whom the Iranian regime had offered a reward.

“We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 crew member/officer from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, calling the rescued crew as “a highly respected Colonel.”

A senior US administration official said that prior to locating the pilot, the CIA spread word inside Iran that US forces had found him and were moving him on the ground for exfiltration, confusing Iranian officials. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

The fighter jet was the first known American aircraft to crash in Iranian territory since the US and Israel launched the war with strikes on Iran on Feb 28. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacks on petrochemical plants in the UAE, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain.

In a statement, the IRGC warned its attacks against US economic interests would be intensified if attacks on civilian targets in Iran are repeated.

Iranian drone attacks hit various targets in Kuwait on, with state energy company, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, reporting fires and “severe material damage” at some operating units.

Iran’s military on Sunday said that the US operation to rescue a missing airman from a downed American fighter jet, used an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan province.

“The so-called US military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled,” claimed Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the military’s central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya.

Iran said that it had shot down two C-130 aircraft and also destroyed several “flying objects” during a US operation aimed at locating a stranded airman.

Meanwhile, authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to multiple fires that broke out at the Borouge Petrochemicals Factory after debris fell following successful interceptions.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry said that deputy foreign ministers and experts from Iran and Oman met to discuss proposals to ensure “smooth transit” through the strait. Oman has often served as a mediator between the US and Iran.

Egypt said that Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had spoken by phone with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as with Turkish and Pakistani counterparts who are helping to mediate.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it had conveyed to Araghchi that Islamabad supports “all efforts aimed at de-escalation.” Islamabad has said that it would soon host talks between the US and Iran.

An escalation, however, could see Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen resuming attacks on vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a key waterway to and from the Suez Canal.

In Kuwait, Iranian drone attacks caused significant damage to power plants and a petrochemical plant. They also put a water desalination station out of service, according to the Ministry of Electricity.

Meanwhile, more than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began.In Gulf Arab states and the occupied West Bank, more than two dozen people have died, while 19 have been reported dead in Israel and 13 US service members have been killed. In Lebanon, more than 1,400 people have been killed and more than 1 million people have been displaced. Ten Israeli soldiers have died there.