US safe country, cares deeply for well-being of Indian students: Envoy

New Delhi: Ambassador Eric Garcetti emphasised the United States’ commitment to the safety and well-being of Indian students during his interview to PTI at the American Center on Friday. Amid concerns raised by the Indo-American community following the unfortunate demise of several Indian students in the US since January, Garcetti assured parents that their children are considered as America’s own when they are in the country.

“We care so deeply for the well-being of Indian students in the US. We want parents to know that their children are our children when they are in United States. And, there is a wealth of resources that can help students prepare...in the US, whether it is mental health... and resources for that being far away for home, parents and families,” he told PTI. He expressed his condolences for the recent tragic events and reiterated that the US is a secure country.

The ambassador advised students to be well-acquainted with their surroundings, establish a support network, and be aware of safety protocols in case of emergencies or mental health concerns.

He stressed the importance of understanding common sense public safety, especially in unfamiliar neighbourhoods and during late hours.

Garcetti shared insights from his own experience as a student in New York City during the 1980s, acknowledging the increased safety resources now available to students.

He described American universities as exceptional institutions that provide enriching experiences for students, including those from India.

During a pre-departure orientation for Indian students selected for various academic programs in the US, Garcetti encouraged them to utilise all available resources to ensure a safe and fulfilling educational journey.

In light of recent incidents, such as the death of a 25-year-old Indian student in Cleveland and a 23-year-old Indian-American student in Indiana, Garcetti underscored the US’s efforts to equip students and parents with safety resources, including websites and organisational links. He urged adherence to campus safety briefings.

Garcetti also mentioned the significant number of student visas issued by the US consular team in India, setting a record for the third consecutive year. He cited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement that there is no evidence of targeting Indian students, emphasising the role of common sense and knowledge in ensuring student safety.

The ambassador expressed his aspiration for all Indian students to have positive experiences in the US and confirmed that the well-being of all students, including Americans, is a priority. Reflecting on his tenure as the US envoy to India, Garcetti shared how profoundly India has impacted his life, calling it the greatest chapter of his journey.