US opens student visa appointments for mid-July to mid-August

New Delhi: The United States has finally opened visa appointments across its consulates in India. Student visa appointments are now open for mid-July to mid-August across India, the Unites States Embassy has announced. Students can visit ustraveldocs.com, to book their appointment, the US Embassy India tweeted.

The US diplomatic mission in India recently held its annual student visa day countrywide with consular officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing almost 3,500 Indian student visa applicants on that day, according to a press release.

A record-breaking 125,000 Indians were issued US student visas last year, which is more than were issued to any other nationality.