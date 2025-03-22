US Judge blocks Indian researcher Badar Khan Suri’s deportation over Hamas ties

Washington: A US district court judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the deportation of Indian researcher Badar Khan Suri, who was arrested over alleged ties to Hamas. Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles of the Eastern District of Virginia ruled that Suri “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the court issues a contrary order.”

Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, was detained earlier this week amid growing concerns in academic circles about threats to freedom of speech and research under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Suri’s legal team has strongly opposed his detention, calling it “a targeted, retaliatory move” intended to discourage voices that support Palestinian rights. “His arrest is not just about him; it’s about creating a chilling effect on others who speak out,” his attorney stated.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has joined the legal battle, filing an emergency motion to prevent Suri’s deportation. The organisation claims he is being held at an immigration detention facility in Louisiana. “Ripping someone from their home and family solely based on their political viewpoint is a blatant attempt to silence dissent. This is unconstitutional,” said ACLU immigrant rights attorney Sophia Gregg, as reported by AFP.

Georgetown University has also expressed support for Suri, asserting that they have no knowledge of any illegal activity on his part. “Dr. Khan Suri is an Indian national who was granted a visa to conduct research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan. We have not been given any explanation for his detention,” the university said in a statement.

Suri was arrested outside his Virginia home on Monday night. Federal agents have accused him of “spreading Hamas propaganda” and maintaining “close ties with a suspected terrorist.” However, his lawyer noted in a court filing that no government official has charged him with any crime.