US issues travel alert for India citing crime and terrorism risks

Washington/New Delhi: The United States has issued a Level-2 travel advisory for India, urging its citizens to “exercise increased caution” due to concerns over crime and terrorism. The advisory, released by the US State Department on June 16, highlights heightened risks in several regions and outlines restrictions for American personnel working in the country.

“Rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes in India,” the advisory stated, warning that violent crimes, including sexual assaults, have occurred in tourist areas and other frequented locations. It also flagged the possibility of terror attacks without warning at public spaces such as markets, government offices, and transport hubs.

The advisory identifies specific regions where travel restrictions are in place for US government employees. These include large rural belts stretching from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal. “The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in rural areas,” it added.

American personnel are required to obtain special authorisation before travelling to parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Odisha, unless their travel is limited to the state capitals. Approval is also necessary for visiting eastern Maharashtra and eastern Madhya Pradesh. Similar caution applies to the India-Pakistan border, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeastern states including Manipur. The advisory also cautions US travellers against crossing the India-Nepal border by land, citing the risk of immigration-related detention and penalties. In addition, travellers were reminded that carrying satellite phones or GPS tracking devices is illegal in India. “Such violations can lead to a fine of up to $200,000 or imprisonment for as long as three years,” the advisory noted. It also advised women travellers not to travel alone.