US issues draft notice detailing plans to impose additional 25% tariff on India

Washington: The United States has issued a draft notice detailing plans to implement the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products, as previously announced by President Donald Trump, that will come into effect from August 27. The Department of Homeland Security, in the draft order published on Monday, said the increased levies would hit Indian products that are “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025”. On August 7, Trump announced doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent for India's purchase of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement. This was on top of the 25 per cent tariff announced in late July that came into effect from August 7.

“Products of India, except those set forth in section 3 of Executive Order 14329, that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025, will be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty,” the order read. However, Indian products will be exempt from the new 50 per cent tariff if they were “already loaded on a ship and in transit to the US before 12:01 am (EDT) on August 27, 2025, provided they are cleared for use in the country or taken out of a warehouse for consumption before 12:01 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025, and the importer certifies this to US Customs by declaring the special code HTSUS 9903.01.85”. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier this month said President Trump imposed sanctions on India to bring an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has accused India of “profiteering” by reselling Russian oil. India has called the tariffs imposed by the US “unjustified and unreasonable”. New Delhi said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.