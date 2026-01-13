US invites India to join ‘Pax Silica’ strategic alliance

New Delhi: The United States has invited India to join its new US-led strategic alliance, ‘Pax Silica’, a grouping focused on cooperation in critical minerals and artificial intelligence, incoming US ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced on Monday.

Speaking shortly after assuming charge in New Delhi, Gor said India would be invited to become a full member of Pax Silica next month, calling it a significant step in aligning the two countries from the outset of a fast-evolving technology and resources push.

“Today, I’m pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand from the very start of this initiative,” Gor said. Pax Silica was launched by the US last month and already includes Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Israel, along with several other countries.

The initiative is aimed at building a trusted strategic network among like-minded countries as competition intensifies over minerals essential for advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, clean energy technologies and defence systems. By linking critical minerals cooperation with artificial intelligence, the alliance seeks to secure supply chains, coordinate standards and strengthen joint capabilities in emerging technologies.

Gor framed Pax Silica as part of a broader push to deepen India-US cooperation beyond trade, noting that the partnership spans areas such as technology and security. He described the moment as a chance to take bilateral ties to a new level.