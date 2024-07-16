US encourages India to utilise its 'unique' ties with Russia to tell Putin to end 'illegal war' against Ukraine

Washington: Observing that India has a long-standing relationship with Russia, the US has said that it has "encouraged" New Delhi to utilise its "unique" ties with Moscow and urge President Vladimir Putin to end the "illegal war" against Ukraine.



These remarks were made by State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller on Monday at his daily news conference in response to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow and his meetings with President Putin last week.

“India has a longstanding relationship with Russia. I think that’s well-known. And we have encouraged India to utilise that relationship with Russia, that long-standing relationship and the unique position that they have, to urge President Putin to end his illegal war and to find a just peace, a lasting peace to this conflict; to tell Putin to respect the UN Charter, to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Miller said.

“That’s what we’ll continue to impress upon the Government of India, which is an important partner of ours when it comes to their relationship with Russia,” Miller said in response to a question.

Miller made similar remarks on July 9 soon after Prime Minister Modi left Russia.

Modi was in Russia for two days from July 8-9 for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that has been watched closely by the West amidst the raging Ukraine conflict.

This was the Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Russia since the war started between Moscow and Kyiv in February, 2022.

During his talks with Putin on July 9, Prime Minister Modi told him that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace efforts do not succeed amid bombs and bullets.

India has been stoutly defending its "special and privileged strategic partnership" with Russia and maintained the momentum in the ties notwithstanding the Ukraine conflict.

India has not yet condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has consistently pitched for a resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.