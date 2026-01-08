US Embassy warns Indian students of deportation risks over visa violations

New Delhi: The United States Embassy in India on Wednesday issued a strong advisory for Indian students pursuing education in the US, warning that any violation of American laws could lead to visa revocation and deportation. The embassy underlined that a US visa is a privilege rather than a guaranteed right and urged students to strictly follow local laws during their stay.

In a post on social media, the mission said, “Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardise your travel. A US visa is a privilege, not a right.”

The warning comes months after the Trump administration announced major changes to the student visa framework, measures that are expected to have a direct bearing on Indian applicants. These updates include higher application costs, mandatory social media screening, and a proposed limit on the duration of student stays.

At the heart of these reforms is the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, signed by US President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025. The legislation introduced a Visa Integrity Fee of USD 250, equivalent to Rs 21,463, along with a compulsory USD 24 charge, or Rs 2,060, for Form I-94, which tracks the entry and exit of foreign nationals. The fees apply across F, M, and J visa categories and are mandatory for all applicants. In addition, Trump signed a proclamation setting a new annual H-1B visa application fee of USD 100,000, a move expected to affect Indian nationals the most, as they form the bulk of beneficiaries.

Despite these stricter rules, the Open Doors Report 2025 points to a notable shift. While new international enrolments in US institutions fell by 17 per cent this fall, Indian student numbers increased by 10 per cent in the 2024 to 25 academic year, keeping India as the largest source of international students. Indian families spent nearly USD 14 billion on US education last year, even amid visa delays, tighter admissions, and travel uncertainties.