US Embassy reminds citizens of 'Do Not Travel' advisory for J-K after Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the US Department of State reminded its citizens of a "Do Not Travel" advisory for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, excluding the eastern Ladakh region. The advisory states that terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India, in a statement on Wednesday, said, "On April 22, 2025, a terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India, with media reporting multiple casualties. Several cities in India remain on high alert as a result of the attack, according to local media. US citizens are reminded that the Department of State has a "Do Not Travel" advisory for Jammu and Kashmir." "The travel advisory can be found on travel.state.gov here, and states -- Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LOC. US government personnel are prohibited from travel to Jammu and Kashmir."

Following the attack, India took strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. At the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. India has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect. Furthermore, the country has decided to cancel any visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and has ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours. India declared the Defence/Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the high commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, effective as of May 1, 2025. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decisions in a press briefing on Wednesday after the CEC meeting.