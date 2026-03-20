US deploying 3 more warships and roughly 2,500 more Marines to the Middle East

Dubai: The US military is deploying three more warships and roughly 2,500 more marines to the Middle East, an official says.



One US official confirmed Friday that the USS Boxer and two other amphibious assault ships, along with roughly 2,500 Marines of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, have deployed from their home port of San Diego and are bound for the Middle East.



Two other US officials confirmed that the ships were deploying, without saying where they were headed. All three officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

