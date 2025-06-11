US defends immigration policy amid outcry over Indian student’s treatment at Newark airport

New Delhi: The United States has reiterated its commitment to welcoming legitimate travellers while taking a firm stance against violations of its immigration laws, amid growing outrage in India following the emergence of a video showing an Indian student being restrained and allegedly deported at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,” read a post shared by the US Embassy in India on social media platform X on Tuesday.

The statement came in the wake of a video circulated widely online showing a young Indian man handcuffed and pinned to the ground by several Port Authority police officers at Newark Airport. The footage, posted by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, sparked outrage and renewed debate over the treatment of Indian nationals by US immigration authorities.

“I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night – handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal,” Jain wrote. “He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

In subsequent posts and interviews, Jain identified the man as a student who appeared disoriented and unable to communicate clearly with airport officials. Jain said he attempted to help by offering to translate, as the man was speaking in Haryanvi, but was not permitted to intervene. “Instead, more officers were called in,” he told NDTV. “Eventually, they tied his legs and hands. At that moment, I literally started crying.”

Jain added that the man had shown signs of distress and minor aggression, prompting airline authorities to refuse him boarding. “The pilot deemed him a threat to fellow passengers,” he said, adding that the student’s parents likely had no knowledge of his ordeal.

Responding to the video, the Consulate General of India in New York stated it was in contact with local authorities. “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard,” the consulate said on X, adding that it remains committed to the welfare of Indian nationals.

The incident has triggered strong political reactions in India. The Congress party accused the Indian government of failing to act in the interest of its citizens abroad. “Protecting the honour of India and Indians is one of the most important responsibilities of the Prime Minister,” party leader Jairam Ramesh said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, speaking at a press conference, claimed this was not an isolated case. “Indian students are being treated like criminals. They are being deported, handcuffed, and denied basic dignity,” she said.

She also pointed to previous cases involving deportations and alleged mistreatment, asserting that such incidents highlight a lack of diplomatic pushback. “When will the Prime Minister rise to the occasion and protect the dignity of Indians abroad?” Shrinate asked.with agency inputs