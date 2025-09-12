US: Conservative activist and Prez Trump ally, Charlie Kirk assassinated at Utah University

Orem (US): Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during a campus event in Utah on Wednesday. Authorities are treating the killing as a political assassination, intensifying concerns about rising violence tied to political divisions in the United States.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the shooting in stark terms. “This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation. I want to be very clear, this is a political assassination,” he said. The attack occurred at Utah Valley University, where Kirk, 31, was appearing at a public debate organised by his youth organisation, Turning Point USA. He was speaking under a tent emblazoned with the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong” when a shot rang out from a rooftop. Witnesses saw Kirk clutch his neck as blood poured out, triggering panic among the roughly 3,000 people gathered. Video footage shared online captured the moment. Audience members gasped as chaos erupted, with people diving for cover, sprinting across decorative pools, and abandoning personal belongings in the scramble to flee. Madison Lattin, who was standing nearby, described the scene: “Blood is falling and dripping down, and you’re just like so scared, not just for him but your own safety.”

Officials said the shooter, dressed in dark clothing, fired from a rooftop before slipping away in the confusion. Despite the presence of campus police and Kirk’s security detail, the gunman escaped.

Two people were briefly detained but later released after investigators determined they were not linked to the attack. As of Thursday morning, authorities reported “multiple active crime scenes” and said the suspect remained at large. Kirk had been taking questions from the audience about mass shootings moments before the attack. One person asked, “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

“Too many,” Kirk replied.

The same questioner followed up by asking about the total number of mass shootings in the country. Kirk responded, “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Seconds later, the shot was fired.

President Trump announced Kirk’s death on social media, calling him “Great, and even legendary”. Later, in a recorded video from the White House, he described Kirk as a “martyr for truth and freedom” and blamed the rhetoric of the “radical left” for fuelling political violence. The shooting came during the first stop of Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour”. The event had already sparked controversy on campus, where nearly 1,000 people signed a petition urging the university to cancel his appearance. Administrators declined, citing commitments to free expression and open debate.

Utah Valley University confirmed that the campus was evacuated immediately and will remain closed until Monday. Officers swept the grounds and surrounding neighbourhoods, while helicopters circled overhead in the ongoing search. The assassination prompted swift responses from leaders in both parties. California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on social media, “The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.” Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a shooting in 2011, said, “The murder of Charlie Kirk breaks my heart. My deepest sympathies are with his wife, two young children, and friends.”

Republican figures also voiced anger and grief. Flags were lowered to half-staff on presidential order, while Kirk’s colleagues at Turning Point vowed to continue his mission. The attack adds to a string of political violence in recent years. Incidents have included the murder of a Minnesota state legislator and her husband in June, the firebombing of a Colorado parade, an arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor’s home, and most notably, the attempted assassination of Trump at a campaign rally last year.

Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who attended Wednesday’s event, said Kirk’s security was inadequate. “Utah is one of the safest places on the planet,” he told Fox News. “And so we just don’t have these types of things.”

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at age 18 with the goal of spreading conservative values on college campuses. Initially struggling to gain traction, the group grew rapidly after securing support from influential donors. By 2016, it was firmly aligned with Trump’s presidential campaign, and Kirk became a familiar figure on television, sparring with critics and defending the administration.agencies