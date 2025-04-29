US, China urge restraint amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

New Delhi: The United States and China have urged restraint between India and Pakistan as tensions escalate following the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region.

In a statement sent to Reuters, a spokesperson for the US State Department said Washington had engaged both New Delhi and Islamabad “at multiple levels” in an effort to encourage dialogue. “This is an evolving situation, and we are monitoring developments closely,” the spokesperson said. “The United States encourages all parties to work together towards a responsible resolution.”

The US also reiterated its condemnation of the Pahalgam attack. “The United States stands with India and strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” the spokesperson added, aligning with remarks made earlier by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The strengthening of ties with India remains a significant aspect of US strategy in Asia, where Washington seeks to counter China’s expanding influence.

Meanwhile, China voiced support for initiatives aimed at easing the current strain between the South Asian neighbours. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “China welcomes all measures that are conducive to cooling down the current situation and supports an impartial investigation as soon as possible.”

When questioned about Beijing’s possible involvement in a proposed joint probe — reportedly suggested by Pakistan to include China and Russia — Guo avoided providing a direct answer. He similarly refrained from commenting on concerns regarding the impartiality of any investigation given accusations surrounding Pakistan’s alleged role in cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As a common neighbour of India and Pakistan, China hopes that both sides will exercise restraint, meet each other halfway, properly handle relevant differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” Guo said.

Adding to the growing tensions, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif claimed an Indian military strike could occur soon. Speaking to Reuters, Asif stated, “We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So, in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken.”

He mentioned that Pakistan’s military leadership had briefed the government on the likelihood of an attack, although he did not disclose specific intelligence that led to this conclusion. Asif further noted, “Pakistan is on high alert and it would only use its arsenal of nuclear weapons if there is a direct threat to our existence.”

Meanwhile, Indian Army officials reported continued ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the Poonch and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Monday night marked the fourth consecutive instance of unprovoked small-arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC), as hostilities between the two countries continue to mount.with agency inputs