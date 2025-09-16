US chief negotiator to hold talks in India amid tariff dispute

New Delhi: The United States’ chief negotiator for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, will hold a full day of discussions in New Delhi on Tuesday on the long-pending bilateral trade agreement, officials confirmed. The meeting takes place against the backdrop of strained relations following Washington’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

The visit follows a recent exchange of positive remarks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the state of bilateral trade ties. Modi had welcomed Trump’s assessment that the two nations’ commercial relations held significant potential, expressing hope that negotiations would unlock “limitless opportunities” for cooperation.Five rounds of negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have already taken place. The sixth round, initially scheduled for August 25–29, was postponed after Washington levied steep tariffs on Indian exports. India has described the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” pointing out that the measures have significantly affected shipments to the US.

Rajesh Agarwal, India’s chief negotiator and special secretary in the Commerce Ministry, said that while discussions have continued virtually on a weekly basis, progress has been slow due to the tense trade climate. “We have indicated in the past that discussions are ongoing. The chief negotiator of the US is visiting India tonight and tomorrow will be holding talks to see what the picture can be,” he told reporters.

Agarwal clarified that Tuesday’s engagement should not be mistaken for the formal sixth round of negotiations. “It is definitely discussions on trade talks and trying to see how we can reach an agreement between India and the US,” he said. “Tomorrow’s talks will be a precursor to the sixth round of negotiations.”

Lynch, who serves as the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, oversees American trade policy for 15 countries in the region. His portfolio includes the US-India Trade Policy Forum and coordination under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs). His visit is expected to gauge whether both sides can create the right environment to resume structured negotiations.

Agarwal noted that with shifting global trade dynamics, there may now be an opening for meaningful dialogue. “There have been discussions going on, but we were not progressing much because the overall environment was not conducive. Now we see there is a window,” he said.

The talks come after a period of strain in bilateral ties, triggered by President Trump’s decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent on New Delhi’s purchases of Russian crude oil. The US action has been among the highest tariff measures taken against any country in recent years.

Despite the dispute, the past few weeks have seen signs of a thaw, with Trump publicly praising Prime Minister Modi on two occasions and linking his comments to the strength of US-India ties. Modi, in turn, responded warmly, underscoring the “mutual trust and shared vision” driving the partnership.

While the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting remains uncertain, both governments appear intent on setting the stage for a structured sixth round of negotiations that could steer the trade relationship back on course.