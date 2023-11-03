US’ Blinken, Austin to visit New Delhi next week

New Delhi: The US Department of State has confirmed on Thursday that Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, accompanied by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III, will embark on a crucial diplomatic mission to New Delhi in November for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Indian counterparts. The high-level delegation is set to engage with Indian officials, including Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, to deliberate on a wide range of bilateral and global concerns, with a particular focus on developments in the Indo-Pacific region.



The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue serves as a vital platform for the United States and India to strengthen their strategic partnership and address pressing regional and global issues. The talks are anticipated to encompass security cooperation, trade, technology, climate change, and the evolving dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, where both countries have significant interests.

This visit underscores the deepening relationship between the United States and India, which have collaborated closely on a multitude of issues, including defense and counterterrorism, in recent years. The dialogue provides an opportunity for

both nations to reaffirm their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where they aim to ensure peace and stability.

The discussions are expected to have a substantial impact on regional security and geopolitics, as the Indo-Pacific region plays a pivotal role in global affairs. This meeting will also allow both sides to exchange perspectives and strategies on addressing challenges such as maritime security, economic development, and regional connectivity.

The international community will be closely monitoring the outcomes of this 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, as the cooperation and understanding between the United States and India have the potential to shape the future of the Indo-Pacific and contribute to global peace and prosperity.

Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin’s visit to New Delhi is a testament to the enduring partnership between the two nations and their dedication to addressing shared challenges in a dynamic and ever-changing world.