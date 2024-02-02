US approves sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones worth $3.99 billion to India

Washington: The United States on Thursday approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India, a move that will significantly enhance the country’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. This $3.99 billion deal, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit in June 2023, underscores the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

The drones, known for their long-endurance capabilities, will enable India to conduct unmanned patrols in sea lanes, bolstering its maritime security. This is particularly crucial given the current regional dynamics.

Additionally, the drones will be used to monitor the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, further strengthening India’s border defences.

The deal includes 15 SeaGuardian drones for the Navy, and eight each of the land-based SkyGuardian variants for the Army and Air Force. India has demonstrated its commitment to modernising its military, and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) expects seamless integration of these drones into its armed forces.