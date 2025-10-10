U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi to hold bilateral discussions

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary Michael J Rigas are kick-starting a six-day visit to India this week. The US State Department said this on Friday. "US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to 14," it said. It said Gor and Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. "The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the US state department said in a readout.