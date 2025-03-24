US aims for Ukraine truce agreement by April 20 despite ongoing Russian strikes

Washington DC: The White House remains optimistic about brokering a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20, despite continued Russian strikes, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has sought a swift resolution to the war. However, significant progress has remained elusive.

The White House still sees a potential for a truce by Easter, a date of religious significance as both Western and Orthodox Easter coincide this year, sources told Bloomberg. Nevertheless, officials acknowledge the possibility of delays due to ongoing hostilities.

Thus far, the Trump administration has facilitated only a temporary 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, specifically covering energy infrastructure.

During an interview with Clay Travis, founder of sports website Outkick, aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasised the importance of maintaining open dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “Rational discussions” and strong relationships with both leaders are essential to ending the war, Trump said.

Speaking on Saturday, Trump described efforts to prevent further escalation of the conflict as “somewhat under control.”

While the US marked the March 18 agreement as a step forward, the fighting has persisted. Russian and Ukrainian forces continue to exchange drone strikes, with dozens of Ukrainian civilians reported killed in recent days.

Addressing reporters on March 21, Trump expressed confidence in achieving a broader ceasefire soon. “I believe we’re going to pretty soon have a full ceasefire,” he said.

On Sunday, a Russian missile strike hit Ukraine, killing at least seven people, including a five-year-old girl and her father. Ten others were injured in the attack.

US negotiators plan to meet separately with Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Riyadh on March 24 to discuss a partial ceasefire proposal. Until now, Washington has conducted bilateral negotiations with each side, including meetings with Russian officials in Riyadh on February 18 and Istanbul on February 27, and with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah on March 11.

Despite diplomatic efforts, neither Moscow nor Kyiv has accepted the other’s conditions. Russia demands an end to Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, while Ukrainian officials remain sceptical about the likelihood of a breakthrough in the upcoming Saudi talks.