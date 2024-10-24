Urdu tutor harassed in Ghaziabad, pressured to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

An incident of harassment has emerged from a residential society in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik, where an Urdu tutor was reportedly confronted by a resident demanding that he chant "Jai Shri Ram." The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, a 36-year-old businessman, was arrested by the police on Wednesday and faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including wrongful restraint and intentional insult. According to reports, the altercation occurred when Mohammad Alamgir, the tutor, was waiting for an elevator in the Panchsheel Wellington complex. Kumar approached him without any provocation and began questioning him. Alamgir explained that he was on his way to conduct a lesson on the 16th floor when Kumar insisted he chant the religious slogan. Initially, Alamgir chose to ignore the request, but Kumar's demands intensified, becoming increasingly aggressive.

In his statement to authorities, Alamgir described how he remained silent during the confrontation. However, when the elevator reached the first floor, Kumar allegedly forcefully pushed him out and called over another resident, making derogatory comments regarding Alamgir's presence in the society. This second resident reportedly joined in the harassment, blocking Alamgir's access to the 16th floor. Ultimately, other residents intervened and urged Alamgir to leave the area. After reaching out to the parents of his student, Alamgir stated that Kumar continued to pressure him to chant "Jai Shri Ram." When he again refused, the situation escalated, leading Kumar and another resident to force him back down to the ground floor. It was at this point that a security guard and another resident stepped in, recording Alamgir's contact information and advising him to exit the premises. Consequently, he left without being able to conduct his lesson. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lipi Nagayach from Wave City confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Kumar. The charges include wrongful restraint under Section 126(2), intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace under Section 352, and criminal intimidation under Sections 351(2) and 351(3).