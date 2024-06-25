UPSC moots Aadhaar-based authentication & AI CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating

New Delhi: Amid ongoing controversies involving alleged irregularities in NEET and NET exams, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to implement advanced technology solutions to enhance the integrity of its examination process. The UPSC plans to use facial recognition and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based CCTV surveillance systems to prevent cheating and impersonation during its various tests.

The UPSC, a Constitutional body responsible for conducting 14 major exams, including the prestigious civil services examination for IAS, IFS, and IPS officers, has recently issued a tender inviting bids from experienced public sector undertakings. The tender outlines two key technological solutions: “Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication (or digital fingerprint capturing) and facial recognition of candidates, along with QR code scanning of e-admit cards,” and “Live AI-based CCTV surveillance service.”

According to the tender document dated June 3, 2024, the UPSC emphasises the importance of conducting examinations in a free, fair, and impartial manner. The commission aims to utilise the latest digital technology to verify and cross-check candidates’ biometric details and monitor their activities during exams to prevent cheating, fraud, and impersonation.

The implementation of Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and facial recognition is designed to strengthen the examination process. The selected service provider will use data provided by the UPSC to authenticate candidates’ identities and conduct facial recognition during the exams. The process will involve a real-time attendance monitoring system, incorporating GPS coordinates and timestamps to ensure enrolment occurs within the stipulated timeframe. The facial recognition will involve a stateless transaction of two images: one provided during online registration and the other captured on the exam day. The UPSC has also decided to implement a comprehensive CCTV/video surveillance system with recording and live broadcast capabilities to monitor activities at exam centres nationwide.

The service provider will be required to install an adequate number of CCTV cameras in each classroom, entry/exit gate, and control room where sensitive examination materials are handled. Specifically, there should be one CCTV camera for every 24 candidates, ensuring zero blind spots and continuous monitoring of all exam areas. The AI-based video system will generate alerts for any unusual movements, furniture arrangements, camera tampering, or inactivity of invigilators, raising red flags for potential cheating or unfair practices. The bid submission deadline is July 7, with the opening scheduled for the same day at 1:30 pm.

This development by the UPSC comes as the Central government faces scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET and NEET-UG exams, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating allegations of malpractice in both exams. The UGC-NET determines eligibility for Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowships, while NEET-UG is a critical medical entrance examination.

The UPSC’s move to incorporate advanced technological solutions aims to ensure a transparent, fair, and secure examination process, reinforcing the credibility of the country’s premier recruitment body amidst ongoing controversies in other national exams.



