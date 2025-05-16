UPSC examination calendar 2026 released

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced its examination calendar for 2026. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination is scheduled for May 24, while the Mains will begin on August 21. The official notification for UPSC CSE 2026 will be released on January 14, with the application window open till February 3. The NDA/NA and CDS (I) exams are slated for April 12. UPSC has cautioned that the dates of notification, commencement, and duration of exams are subject to change based on prevailing circumstances. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for updates.