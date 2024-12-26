UP's ancient 'Mrityu Kup' excavation begins, touted as sacred landmark

Sambhal (UP): The administration in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday commenced the renovation and excavation of the ancient "Mrityu Kup" at Kot Purvi, located within the Sambhal Kotwali police station area.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to identify and restore wells that are believed to hold great religious and spiritual significance.

According to locals, the well was abandoned several years ago and filled with debris, which will be cleared.

The well is not only a historic landmark but also a sacred site where devotees believe they can attain salvation by bathing, the locals claim.

The well is deeply-embedded in the region's spiritual fabric, with locals holding it in high regard for its mythological importance.

"Thursday marks the beginning of the excavation of the Mrityu Kup, a very ancient and revered site. The excavation is being carried out with the cooperation of the Nagar Palika. The well is immensely popular and its renovation will further strengthen our faith. The district administration has been highly supportive in ensuring the development of this important cultural and religious landmark," local councillor Gagan Varshney said.

The excavation and renovation of the "Mrityu Kup" is expected to bolster Sambhal's religious tourism prospects, local officials claim.

The said well is located close to the Shahi Jama Masjid, a court-ordered survey of which led to violence last month, leaving four people dead.